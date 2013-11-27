Police Uncover Weapons Stash After Search In Zimmerman Case

Court documents filed on Monday indicate that police uncovered a collection of weapons and several rounds of ammunition inside George Zimmerman‘s girlfriend’s home. After being accused of pointing a shotgun at Samantha Scheibe during a dispute last week, the former volunteer night watchman faces domestic violence and assault charges to which he has pleaded not guilty.
Zimmerman, 30, was reportedly in possession of a 12-gauge shotgun, an AR-15 assault rifle, and three semiautomatic handguns, according to reports from CNN , the Orlando Sentinel, and the Sun-Sentinel. The public search warrant featuring the listed items was made public, with the Sun-Sentinel stating in a video report that Zimmerman collected the stash of weapons for leisure as well as a means to protect himself.
Other items seized from the home include three handgun holsters, a flashlight, a pocket knife, a soft-sided gun case, and a pair of smartphones. Last week, Zimmerman claimed he was in debt for millions and could not afford his own counsel, so he was assigned a public defender, Jeff Dowdy. On Monday, Zimmerman dropped Dowdy and is now working with a private attorney.
In an indigence filing last week, Zimmerman said he had only $144 and had amassed $2.5 million in debt. Zimmerman also had a colleague of Dowdy’s file a motion for him to recover his iPhone and Blackeberry devices as well as the aforementioned pocket knife.
Zimmerman was acquitted of second-degree murder in the case of Trayvon Martin this July. He currently faces charges of aggravated assault with a weapon and domestic violence charges.
Zimmerman is currently out on bail.
