VIA Majic 107.5

Kandi Burruss stopped by Majic 107.5 / 97.5 and spoke to SiMan and Chubb Rock about her debut stage play “A Mother’s Love,” which is based on her life. The play runs November 22-24 in Atlanta. Tickets are available for purchase at kandionline.com and rialtocenter.org. Kandi also talked about her fiance and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Read more on Majic ATL.

Also On 105.3 RnB: