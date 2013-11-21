As NewsOne previously reported, several police officers from the Grosse Pointe Park Police Department in Michigan are being accused of filming Blacks in humiliating situations and sharing the videos for their own twisted amusement.

Now one of the men, Scipio (pictured), who is mentally challenged and allegedly made to sing and dance like a chimp in one of the videos, spoke to My Fox Detroit about the scandal.

The 55-year-old man, who lives in a boarding house, told the news outlet that he has no recollection as to when the video was filmed. He makes his living collecting cans in the ritzy Detroit suburb and claims he runs into police frequently. Scipio, whose speech is affected and has some cognitive issues as well, told Fox 2 Detroit that he was unaware he was the subject of the officers’ amusement and actually thought they were his friends.

“They made me look like a fool, humiliated me,” he said.

Watch news story below:

Minister Malik Shabazz, who heads the Garvey Movement/New Black Panther Nation in Detroit, has taken the reigns regarding this controversial issue. He, along with other activists, met with Police Chief David Hiller and the city’s attorney on Wednesday to demand that the officers involved in the alleged acts be fired. After a lengthy discussion, Shabazz has agreed to allow the police chief to delve further into the controversial case.

Grosse Pointe has a population of 46,000 residents and covers an area of about 10.4 square miles. The area is one of the most affluent suburban sections in Metro Detroit. The racial makeup is 85 percent White and has a police force of about two dozen officers, none of whom are Black.

Even though more than a dozen demeaning videos of Black men were sent and forwarded from the phones of Grosse Pointe Park police officers, reportedly no officers have even been disciplined yet because the matter is still under investigation.

Man Allegedly Made To Sing, Dance Like Chimp By Cops Speaks Out was originally published on newsone.com

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted November 21, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: