Who Is Jhene Aiko: 5 Things You Might Not Know About The Rising Songstress

It’s been a great year for R&B music thus far and we owe part of that to Jhene Aiko. The pint-sized songstress hailing from Los Angeles, California has a sound unlike any other. With West Coast vibes mixed with a little Sade and the poetic lyrics of the late Tupac Shakur, Jhene Aiko is one that we’re keeping our eyes on. Her free spirited personality can be heard through her music as she sings about love, heartbreak and “soul sailing.”

We personally fell in love with Jhene after the release of her mix tape, “Sailing Soul(s)” back in 2011 and have been hooked ever since. Not only does she make motherhood look sexy, but her personal style and positive vibes is one that we definitely can relate to. Not to mention she’s absolutely gorgeous!

Now, Jhene can be heard on songs with Big Sean, Kanye West, one our favorites off Drake’s ‘NWTS’ entitled, “From Time” and most recently her latest single, “Bed Peace” featuring Childish Gambino off of her latest EP, Sail Out. Her soft voice alongside the hard core rap lyrics makes each track more soulful and gives off a feel good vibe. Since we’re in the midst of “R&B Music Season” a.k.a fall, Jhene Aiko is one that should be on your iPod playlist, especially for those cold, rainy days.

Check out Jhene’s new music video for “Bed Peace” below:

And while were at it, here are a few facts you may not already know about Jhene Aiko.

Posted November 28, 2013

