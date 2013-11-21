UPDATED: Women ‘Held As Slaves’ In London Home Rescued After 30 Years

UPDATE: 11/21/13, 11:10 A.M. EST

Det Insp Kevin Hyland, from the Metropolitan Police’s Human Trafficking Unit, issued the following statement to the BBC:

“We have launched an extensive investigation to establish the facts surrounding these very serious allegations.

“A television documentary on forced marriages relating to the work of Freedom Charity was the catalyst that prompted one of the victims to call for help and led to their rescue.”

Aneeta Prem, founder of Freedom Charity, said the rescue had been planned carefully.

“We started in-depth to talks to them when they could. It had to be pre-arranged,” said Prem. “They gave us set times when they were able to speak to us. “It was planned that they would be able to walk out of the property. The police were on standby.”

Three women have been rescued from a house in London where they claim they were held as “slaves” for 30 years, reports BBC News.

The two suspects, a 67-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, have been arrested.

Read more from BBC:

Last month officers were contacted by the Freedom Charity after it received a call from a woman saying she had been held against her will for decades. A Malaysian woman, 69, an Irish woman, 57, and a British woman, 30, were all rescued from the house, police said. The women, who are said to be “highly traumatised”, are now in safe accommodation. Det Insp Kevin Hyland, from the Metropolitan Police’s Human Trafficking Unit, said: “We applaud the actions of Freedom Charity and are working in partnership to support these victims who appear to have been held for over 30 years.

Read more at BBC.

This is the second time this year that three women have been rescued after being held captive for years.

As previously reported by Hello Beautiful, Amanda Berry, 27, Gina Dejesus, 23, and Michelle Knight, 32 were rescued from the Cleveland, Ohio home of former bus driver Ariel Castro, 53, who was sentenced to life in prison plus 1,000 years after being convicted on kidnapping and rape charges.

Castro had abducted the women and held them captive for almost a decade. While in bondage, Berry gave birth to his daughter who was 6-years-old at the time of the rescue.

Castro hung himself in his jail cell on Sept. 3, less than one month into his sentence.

