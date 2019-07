Renowned psychic and author Sylvia Browne died Wednesday in a San Jose, California hospital at the age of 77.

Browne used her psychic powers and appeared regularly on television and radio including Loveline with Dr. Drew, Unsolved Misteries and regularly on The Montel Wiliams Show. Cause of death has not been released.





King Tutt Posted November 21, 2013

