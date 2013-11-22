3 Women Rescued After 30 Yrs Of Captivity In U.K.

According to officers from the Human Trafficking Unit, British police have arrested a couple, both 67 yrs old, on suspicion of holding three women captive for more than 30 years in London.

The “highly traumatized” victims are a 69-year-old Malaysian woman, 57-year-old Irish woman and 30-year-old Briton ave been taken to a safe place.

British police on Thursday rescued three women from a house in London where they are believed they were held as slaves for at least 30 years.

Posted November 22, 2013

