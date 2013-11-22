0 reads Leave a comment
According to officers from the Human Trafficking Unit, British police have arrested a couple, both 67 yrs old, on suspicion of holding three women captive for more than 30 years in London.
The “highly traumatized” victims are a 69-year-old Malaysian woman, 57-year-old Irish woman and 30-year-old Briton ave been taken to a safe place.
British police on Thursday rescued three women from a house in London where they are believed they were held as slaves for at least 30 years.
See CNN
3 Women Rescued After 30 Yrs Of Captivity In U.K. was originally published on kissrichmond.com
Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours