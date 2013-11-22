CLOSE
National
Home

3 Women Rescued After 30 Yrs Of Captivity In U.K.

0 reads
Leave a comment

According to officers from the Human Trafficking Unit, British police have arrested a couple, both 67 yrs old, on suspicion of holding three women captive for more than 30 years in London.

The “highly traumatized” victims are a 69-year-old Malaysian woman, 57-year-old Irish woman and 30-year-old Briton ave been taken to a safe place.

British police on Thursday rescued three women from a house in London where they are believed they were held as slaves for at least 30 years.

See CNN

3 Women Rescued After 30 Yrs Of Captivity In U.K. was originally published on kissrichmond.com

3 Women Rescued After 30 Yrs Of Captivity In U.K.

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 2 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 3 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close