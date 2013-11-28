R. Kelly Says Keep The “Lights On” [NEW MUSIC]

R. Kelly is done being subtle with y’all. After untying the tracklist to his latest album, “Black Panties,” earlier today the Grammy Award winner has liberated a bonus track from the album called”Lights On.”

On the raunchy ballad The Pied Piper dares you not to blush as he bluntly croons, “you make a real n*gga so hard…bet you gonna take all of these tonight…these inches in your life..” Somehow we don’t think he’s referring to measuring tape.

R. Kelly has cranking up the freak factor leading up to the “Black Panties” release, appearing on Bruno Mars’ “Gorilla” remix and steaming up the stage with Lady Gaga on “SNL.” The album arrives December 10 and features appearances from Jeezy, Kelly Rowland, Future, 2 Chainz, Ludacris, Migos and Juicy J. Listen to “Lights On” below (NSFW).

