VA’s Chris Brown Ordered Back To Rehab With Stipulations

V-A native and superstar singer Chris Brown isheading back to rehab, this time with new instrucions from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James R. Brandlin. On Wednesday the judge ordered Brown to serve three months in a residential treatment facility and to submit to drug testing. The judge also ordered the R&B singer to perform at least 24 hours of community labor per week.

It was Brown’s firstcourt appearance since he was arrested last month on a misdemeanor assault charge in Washington, D.C. Since then, he had voluntarily entered and left a rehab program for anger management. Brown’s attorney Mark Geragos, whoalso represented the late Michael Jackson, said the terms imposed by the judge were recommended by probation officers and the singer has agreed to abide by them.

Mitch Malone Posted November 20, 2013

