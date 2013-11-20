Small Fender-Bender Ends In The Senseless Shooting Of Recent College Grad

When Melquiesha Warren (pictured left) went out for a night of fun, she likely had no idea it would be her last.

The 23-year-old was shot dead outside of a San Francisco nightclub early Sunday morning after she had gotten into a small fender-bender, which quickly lead to an altercation that resulted in gunfire. When the smoke cleared, Warren was dead. Her friend, Danisha Bean, was also hit and is fighting for her life, reports the San Francisco Chronicle.

The shooting occurred in the South of Market neighborhood around 2:10 a.m. Melquiesha Warren, who would have turned 24-years-old in just a few days, had been sitting with Bean in her vehicle when a car hit her from behind. Two male suspects were in the car that reportedly struck Bean’s vehicle, which caused the fender to get knocked off. Reportedly, Warren, a criminal justice graduate, got out to inspect the damage.

Tiffany Renee Warren (pictured right), who had been with Melquiesha for five years, told The Chronicle that words were exchanged after the accident and the conversation got heated. Suddenly, the male suspect opened fire, striking Warren in the head and Bean, on her side.

The car that had struck Bean’s vehicle took off after the shooting and one of the assailants got away by foot.

Both women were rushed to an area hospital, where Melquiesha was pronounced dead; Bean is listed in critical condition.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for the alleged suspects.

“I’m just flabbergasted. It was just an accident,” Warren’s wife, Tiffany Renee Warren, said Monday. “She lost her life. An innocent life was taken over an accident.”

Melquiesha Warren graduated in 2012 from Cal State Sacramento, where she majored in criminal justice and minored in philosophy, according to The Chronicle.

