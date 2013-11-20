Outkast Set to Embark On Reunion Tour

Hip-Hop heads can rejoice. Outkast is finally going to reunite and not just for one performance. According to various reports, the history-making Atlanta duo will embark on a tour after performing at the 2014 Coachella Music Festival.

Various news outlets began speculating about the proposed reunion tour when rumors began swirling that Andre 3000 and Big Boi would be performing at Coachella in April of 2014. While all of this sounds great, nothing has been confirmed yet. The Grammy Award-winning duo haven’t toured since they went out on the road to promote their film and complimenting soundtrack “Idlewild.”

If everything works out the way it’s being reported, Outkast will head out on the official tour on April 26, 2014. That date holds a special place in the hearts of Outkast because that will mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik.”

I need to see Outkast live before they really decide to break up for good so this needs to be true for my own sake.

