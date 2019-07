We are used to great commercials during big sports events, but Foot Locker has outdone themselves with this commercial of the NBA’s Kyrie Irving dreams how new sneakers can right the wrongs of the world…in his eyes.





King Tutt Posted November 22, 2013

