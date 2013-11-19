CLOSE
Jada Pinkett Smith Pulls Off Best Divorce Announcement Ever!!!

With all the drama going on in the Smith houshold, many have speculated that the fairy-taled marriage of Jada Pinkett and Will Smith is over.

Recently Will was caught acting inappropriately with his co-star in a photo booth but now Jada comes out with weird tweets and this video. Is this here public message to the world on her marriage?

This is Wicked Wisdom – Stuck featuring Jada


