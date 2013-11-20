Making the rounds to promote his new book, The Rejected Stone: Al Sharpton And The Path To American Leadership, MSNBC’s PoliticsNation host Rev. Al Sharpton sat down with Oprah Winfrey in a vulnerable interview that brought the controversial civil rights leaders to tears.

RELATED: Rev. Al Sharpton Talks Personal Evolution in Latest Book, ‘The Rejected Stone’

Discussing everything from being abandoned by his father to preaching to sister’s dolls as a young boy, Sharpton said that his success is all because of his mother, Ada Sharpton, who died on March 22, 2012 at the age of 87 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Sharpton shared with Winfrey that his mother’s health deteriorated as his career skyrocketed. She never got a chance to witness his success, but she always had faith in him.

“When you know somebody loves you, is when they don’t have a guarantee and they invest in you anyway,” said an emotional Sharpton.

Watch Sharpton speak on his beloved mother below:

Watch Sharpton speak on being an “Angry Black Man” below:

See more clips on Oprah.com.

RELATED:

Rev. Al Sharpton Meets With Macy’s CEO Over Racial Profiling Incidents, Demands New Policies

Al Sharpton’s Mother Dead At 87

Rev. Sharpton Discusses Father’s Abandonment, Unlikely Road To Success On OWN [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: