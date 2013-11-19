Kanye West Threatens President Obama Over Kim Kardashian? [VIDEO]

During an interview with Philadelphia’s Hot 107.9, Kanye “Yeezus” West said that President Barack Obama is not on his priority list, but that he should keep Kim Kardashian‘s name out of his mouth, reports TMZ.com.

As previously reported by NewsOne, during an interview with David Blum for Kindle Singles, Obama reflected on the distortion of the American Dream, blaming hyper-exposure to “the rich and famous” for youth having unrealistic perspectives of what qualifies as success. According to the POTUS, instead of striving for a quality education and a good job, young people now seek an extravagant lifestyle:

“The American Dream involved some pretty basic stuff. A good job where you felt some security. A good education… People felt if they worked hard they could get there… I don’t think people went around saying to themselves, ‘I need to have a 10,000-square-foot house’… I think, there has also been a shift in culture. We weren’t exposed to the things we didn’t have in the same way that kids these days are. There was not that window into the lifestyles of the rich and famous. Kids weren’t monitoring every day what Kim Kardashian was wearing, or where Kanye West was going on vacation, and thinking that somehow that was the mark of success.”

Apparently, the president’s statement not only bothered Mama Jenner, but West, who claimed in an interview with Ryan Seacrest that Kardashian is more influential than First Lady Michelle Obama — and more physically attractive.

“There’s no way Kim Kardashian shouldn’t be on the cover of Vogue [The First Lady has graced the over twice]. She’s like the most intriguing woman right now. She’s got Barbara Walters calling her like everyday,’ West said. “No one is looking at what [Barack Obama] is wearing. Michelle Obama cannot Instagram a pic like what my girl Instagrammed the other day.”

The picture West is referring to is one that Kardashian posted of her backside on Instagram. See picture by clicking here.

The beef between West and Obama goes back to 2009 when the POTUS first called West a jackass for interrupting Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards.

President Obama doubled down on his assessment of West in a 2012 interview with The Atlantic. When asked whether he preferred Jay Z or West, Obama said Jigga was the clear winner:

“Although I like Kanye,” Obama continues, with an easy smile. “He’s a Chicago guy. Smart. He’s very talented.” He is displaying his larger awareness of the question, looking relaxed, cerebral but friendly, alive to the moment, waiting for me to get to the heart of the matter. “Even though you called him a jackass?,” I ask. “He is a jackass,” Obama says, in his likable and perfectly balanced modern-professorial voice. “But he’s talented.”

The fact that they’re “both from Chicago” is what West wants President Obama to remember.

During the 107.9 interview, the “Strange Fruit” rapper said that the president “used” him to solidify his spot in pop culture: “Oh, you talking about how he use to come and visit me and my mama and tell me that he’s about to run for president? I just think that we’re pop icons, and the president likes to use that type of thing just to be down and stuff.”

When the hosts said that his point was valid, but jokingly asked him to leave First Lady Obama alone, West said, “Well I feel like he shouldn’t mention my baby mama name…You know, we both from Chicago, and you know…”

No, we don’t know. What you sayin’, ‘Ye?

Watch the interview clip below:

Kanye West Threatens President Obama Over Kim Kardashian? [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com

