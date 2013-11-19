CLOSE
Officer Fires Into Minivan With Mother & Kids (Video)

A shocking video shows Oriana Ferrell being pulled over in a minivan for going 71 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone Oct. 28th outside of Taos, New Mexico.  Ferrell, with her five children in the car, begins arguing with the officer and led police on several chases even pushing an officer to fire shots at the moving vehicle.

The officers are under investigation while the mother an son were arrested.


