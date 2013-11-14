TOY STORIES: Nia Long’s “Sit’N Spin,” Sanaa’s Stretchy Hulk & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Who remembers that one Christmas toy that you just couldn’t stop playing with? “I had a streeeetch Hulk and I loved him so much because I was so in love with the original Hulk,” Sanaa Lathan says as she pulls her arms apart pantomiming the popular toy from the ’80s. “I had one, too!” Nia Long chimed in. “But mine was a ‘Sit’N Spin.’ Because I was an only child and I would just sit…and spin…I still have it actually!”

If you are enjoying the trip down memory lane watch to see which toys Terrence Howard, Regina Hall, Taye Diggs, and the entire cast of “The Best Man Holiday” picked as their childhood favorites!

Jerry L. Barrow Posted November 14, 2013

