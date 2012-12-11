This Holiday season you are sure to get a present that you don’t want or can’t use. We’ve all gotten them. The solar powered flashlights and Betamax box sets of “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood” just take up space in your closet until you get evicted or lose them in a card game.

But seriously, what can you do with those unwanted items? In the interest of conservation should you re-gift? Watch our handy guide courtesy of our own Mr. Mecc on how and when you should re-gift.

Holiday Survival Guide: How & When To Re-Gift [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jerry L. Barrow Posted December 10, 2012

