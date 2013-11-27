Beware: Personal relationships in public places -your secrets are not safe.

God Day Fam, A gossip betrays confidence, but a trustworthy man keeps a secret. I had to go biblical on ya. Proverbs 11:13. #godyourspace

Resist the fix to gossip and put some love on those lips. A “Clo-ism on life’s journey today. #cloism Miss Community Clooovia

No Secret Safe in the Workplace: Miss Community's "Clo-ism"

Miss Community Clovia Posted November 27, 2013

