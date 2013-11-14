Tina Turner Said She Ain’t Coming Back!!

During the summer, Tina Turner finally married her longtime boyfriend of 27 years, Ervin Bach. Now she has just file to “reliquish” or in common terms “give up” her US citizenship. Basically, “she ain’t coming back here no more”!!! She cited in her filed paperwork the fact that she “has no plans of residing in the US in the future”. I’m thinking in my mind… “Ike Turner really did a number on her”! Ultimately, Tina has found peace and joy in life and I’m happy for her! Just look at them…don’t they look good!

