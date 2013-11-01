via http://www.charlotteobserver.com

Holding signs demanding “Expand Medicaid Now,” about 60 people, including state legislators, medical professionals, clergy and health advocates gathered Thursday in Charlotte to ask the state’s Republican leaders to reverse their position and accept expansion of Medicaid benefits for the poor.

Community Members Ask GOP to Expand Medicaid Now was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Melanie Pratt Posted November 1, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: