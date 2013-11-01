Community Members Ask GOP to Expand Medicaid Now

0 reads Leave a comment
Holding signs demanding “Expand Medicaid Now,” about 60 people, including state legislators, medical professionals, clergy and health advocates gathered Thursday in Charlotte to ask the state’s Republican leaders to reverse their position and accept expansion of Medicaid benefits for the poor.
