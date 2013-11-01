CLOSE
Charlotte
Community Members Ask GOP to Expand Medicaid Now

via http://www.charlotteobserver.com

Holding signs demanding “Expand Medicaid Now,” about 60 people, including state legislators, medical professionals, clergy and health advocates gathered Thursday in Charlotte to ask the state’s Republican leaders to reverse their position and accept expansion of Medicaid benefits for the poor.

Photos
