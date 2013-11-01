Maggie Anderson Author of “Our Black Year” to Speak in Charlotte

Maggie Anderson, Author of “Our Black Year”, is coming to Charlotte, North Carolina to share her story of events and expereinces to support Black Businesses. Host by New York Life Charlotte G. O. African American Market Team, this event is to make aware of supporting Black Businesses , starting your own, and more. There will be agents, business owners, and seminars for interested candidates. The event is FREE ADMISSION, refreshments will be served. Listen to the interview now as Radio One’s Star Connor discusses some issues with Ms. Anderson about Black Businesses today.

Also On 105.3 RnB: