Shooting at LAX Airport: TSA agent, alleged gunman wounded

The LA Times is reporting a shooting at LAX Airport on Friday morning.

Details:

Law enforcement officers were flooding the airport, authorities said, and terminals 2 and 3 were evacuated.

Tory Belleci of the television show Mythbusters tweeted: “Heard gun shots then everyone starting running for the door. Not sure if anyone was hurt. #LAX.”

TV footage showed dozens of offficers swarming the airport. Images also showed a law enforcement officer being treated by paramedics. He appeared to be alert. Another officer had a bloody hand. (LA TIMES)

LAX Airport is also tweeting live. Click here for the latest.

 

Photos
