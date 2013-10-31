So, How Many People Have Enrolled In Obamacare, Again?

How many people have actually been able to enroll for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act?

Pinning down that number has been a subject of controversy, especially ever since Health and Human Services secretary Kathleen Sebelius said this week at a Congressional hearing that she could not provide reliable numbers because the online system for applying “isn’t functioning.“

Anton Gunn, who is White House’s Director of External Affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, addressed the topic this morning on “NewsOne Now,” with Roland Martin. He said that more than 700,000 people have completed applications (the first step toward enrollment) and are now “shopping” for affordable health coverage. “We shouldn’t rush you know how many people have enrolled at this point, because again people take time to make this decision,” Gunn said. The Obama administration has set a goal of 7 million enrolled by March 31, 2014.

Here what else Gunn had to say in the audio clip below, and let us know what you think of his explanation in the comment box below. He also answered other questions about getting affordable health insurance.

Kenon White Posted October 31, 2013

