Red Grant on Obamacare Woes And Tech-Challenged Seniors

The problems people are having signing up for the health insurance exchanges are almost comical — or at least they are to comedians Damon Williams and Red Grant. They riffed on the controversy this morning during Wildin’ Out Wednesdays on ”NewsOne Now,” with Roland Martin.

“Think about your mama, trying to go on that site, and sign up with no help? My mama can’t even keep her email account open,” said Williams. Hear what else they had to say, in the audio clip below.

Kenon White Posted October 30, 2013

