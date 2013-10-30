The Obamas, RGIII’s Mom, and Redskins Owner Pay Tribute To Sheila Stewart

Radio One’s Sheila Stewart was remembered as a connector, a booster and champion of everyone during her home-going celebration at University Park Baptist Church on Wednesday.

On a bright sunny Wednesday, reminiscent of Stewart’s radiant smile, hundreds paid their respects for the radio personality remembered for her love of faith, friends and family. The Obamas, Robert Griffin III’s mother, and Redskins Owner also paid tribute to Stewart.

“Sheila was always family,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Patrick Cannon. “She was always a friend and she was a never a foe. She always made sure that she treated people with kindness, respect and love.”

Stewart died following a car accident last week in Atlanta. Her school-age son Jonathan survives her, along with her mother and sisters.

“This hurt so much. When you lose people that you love so soon, it takes time,” said Diane Tucker, former general manager Infinity Broadcast. “We have a responsibility to let (Jonathan) know what great mother she was.”

Tucker was one of more than a dozen people who paid tribute to Stewart during the service. Everyone from Jacqueline Griffin, mother of Washington Redskins’ quarterback Robert Griffin III to President of the Radio Division to Charlotte Mayor Pro-Tem Patrick Cannon to Stewart’s bodyguard/driver shared memories.

Griffin said Stewart helped acclimate her to Washington, and pushed her to share a story. The mother of RGIII needed to how she raised such a wonderful son to help other mothers like herself.

“Sheila wanted nothing,” Griffin said. “She wanted to make sure I knew the right people and nobody took advantage of my family.”

1 2Next page »