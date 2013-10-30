Macy’s And Barneys Investigated For Racial Profiling

The office of the New York state attorney general is investigating Macy’s Inc and Barneys New York Inc after multiple allegations of racial profiling where black customers say they were discriminated against because of their race.

Letters from the attorney generals office read “Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is committed to ensuring that all New York residents are afforded equal protection under the law. The alleged repeated behavior of your employees raises troubling questions about your company’s commitment to that ideal.”

