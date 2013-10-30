Johnson C. Smith University Receives $2.5 Million

VIA JCSU Communications

Johnson C. Smith University has received a $2.5 million grant from The Duke Endowment to sustain its momentum and foster a community where all deserving students enjoy access to higher education.

The funds from The Duke Endowment will help cover a scholarship gap due in large part to more restrictive eligibility standards related to the U.S. Department of Education’s Parent PLUS Loan Program. Tighter underwriting standards in the loan program have had a disproportionate impact on historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) that serve greater numbers of disadvantaged students.

“Many of today’s JCSU students face significant financial barriers that result in gaps between the aid they receive and the total cost of their college education,” said Ronald L. Carter, president of Johnson C. Smith University. Approximately 85 percent of JCSU students receive some form of financial aid; 45 percent are first-generation students, and 70 percent come from low-income households. “Such statistics speak to the compelling and diverse needs of these students and the constant pressure they carry as they seek ways to finance their education,” Carter continued. “We are grateful to The Duke Endowment for helping us maintain our commitment to this group.”

