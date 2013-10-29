CLOSE
Alfonso Ribeiro, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” Star, Welcomes Son Alfonso Lincoln, Jr.

Alfonso Ribeiro—aka Carlton Banks fromThe Fresh Prince of Bel-Air—is a father for the second time. The actor and his wife Angela welcomed son Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro, Jr. at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

The actor tweeted the news on Sunday. The newborn weighed in at 7 lbs., 10 oz., and measured 21.5 inches long. “We are so blessed,” he wrote.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is the first child for the couple, who wed in October 2012. Alfonso also has an 11-year-old daughter, Sienna, from his previous marriage to Robin Stapler. We’re pretty sure Ribeiro is feeling like this right about now:

Congrats to the couple! [SOURCE]

 

