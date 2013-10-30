CLOSE
Healthy Candy Sucks! Kids React After Being Served Veggie-Flavored Sweets

Children will always say and do interesting and unpredictable things. But when Crest gave a small group of children healthy candy, their reactions were to be expected. And when the kids were told this is what they would be given during Halloween, all kinds of child hell broke lose! It was a most creative ad by Crest.

Check out the video below. And after you finish that, look at the cool gifs courtesy of BuzzFeed.

