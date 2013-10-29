Magic Johnson’s Son Gets Reality Show

Magic Jonhson’s son Earvin Johnson III is coming to reality TV via an E! series titled “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” which will follow five young adults, including E3, as they flaunt their wealth and fabulosity on camera.

Earvin III, the 20-year-old NYU student announced his sexual preferences earlier this year with his family publicly supported him.

In an interview with The Grio, his father “Magic” Johnson stated:

“I don’t care about the backlash, if somebody doesn’t agree, that’s just tough on them. I’m gonna love my son until the end, he has a right to decide who he wants to be, who he wants to date, and who he wants to marry, and he has decided that that’s a man, and that’s okay by us.”

“I always wanted to come into the spotlight,” E.J. added. “I always had dreams and plans of doing my own thing and creating my own image, so it came a little sooner than I thought it would but this is still something I knew I would be going through and would have to experience.”

