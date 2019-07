Pastor Marvin Winans of The Perfecting Church will not bless the children of unwed mothers in front of his congregation. In fact, many church pastor’s refuse to do this because of age old doctrines.

See the story at EURWeb

Pastor Winans Will Not Bless Children Of Unwed Mothers Before Congregation was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted October 29, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: