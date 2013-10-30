Former Porn Star Turned Anti-Porn Crusader Shares Horrific Industry Experience On Brit TV Series

Vanessa Belmond (pictured), who worked as a porn star for seven years under the name of Alexa Cruz, recently revealed some startling insider information about the seedy world and shared her nightmares on a British TV show called, “Date My Porn Star.” The young woman has redirected her passion towards now crusading against pornography and all of its ills as a volunteer with Antipornography.org, reports the Christian Post.

The three men who were vying for Belmond on the show, probably expected a fun-filled experience but instead, the 25-year-old woman had them in tears after exposing all of the traumatic experiences she underwent in an effort to please her panting onlookers.

Belmond contends, “Nobody really wants to date a porn star, web cam girl, stripper or escort. As to the whole family thing and having kids, I’m like ‘who’s gonna have kids with an ex porn star?’ And even when I’m 60 I’m still gonna have this porn on the Internet. It’s like having a virus or something that never goes away.”

The young woman thought she was going to just engage in a little soft porn — which in her mind included glrl-on-girl action — and do some nude modeling on the side, but her ambitions went way further than she expected.

Pornography generates at least $14 billion annually and even has a large percentage of bible-toting folks hooked, 50 percent of all Christian men and 20 percent of all Christian women, according to the Archdiocese of St. Louis study. Just like so many in this country who are addicted to pornography, Belmond, became one of them, but fell into a darker hole than she expected to and before long she was lost.

As the three men, Jonathan, 40, Kevin, 20, and Danny, 23, listened to Belmond, they could not believe how she faced such horrors that were covered by false expressions of pleasure.

The young woman revealed to the men that during her very first porno scene, she contracted the STD Chlamydia, which can lead to infertility in women if left untreated. “I was like ‘oh my gosh, this is so gross,’” says Belmond. “As far as STDs, I had Chlamydia probably three, four times or more.”

In addition to Chlamydia, Belmond also contracted gonorrhea, stating, “I had bacterial infections a lot and the testing, I thought, was keeping me safe because they make it sound like everyone is tested. The thing is, you only test once a month and all through that month they still have a ‘clean’ test, but they might have gotten something.”

When Belmond engaged in anal sex or intercourse with various partners during one scene, it was not only physically debilitating, she admits, but the fantasy experience for so many, was actually nightmarish and physically painful. “My first anal scene I had to take painkillers because it was still so painful. I had a lot of vaginal tears and anal tears,” she said. “When you’re on a really strong pain-killer it’s a lot easier to take something like anal and smile and act like you’re having a great time.”

Belmond’s scenes with multiple sex partners at one time was agony for her. “I actually started bleeding during one of them (orgies),” she said. “Mentally it’s pretty hard ’cause it’s like you are doing something so unnatural. You are letting four, five, six, seven, eight men have sex with you. That’s not a natural thing,” she laments.

After Belmond revealed to the men how the porn industry has devastated her life, they were left with honest emotions of sadness because of what she had experienced. “I feel really, really sorry for her. She can’t go back and change it,” said Kevin after Belmond ended. “It has touched me, it has made me feel a lot of empathy for the girl,” said Danny. “It’s just strange. I can’t really describe it, I’m just thankful that she told us that and opened up,” he added. “It’s something that I feel guarded towards. I feel protection to the porn industry because it’s part of my life and something I’ve grown up with. It really took the wind out of me sails,” Jonathan said.

Short-term money, long-term consequences….

Check out Belmond’s campaign against the industry that nearly leveled her as a person below.

Posted October 30, 2013

