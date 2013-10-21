Is ‘Washington Redskins’ A Racist Team Name?

What’s in a name? Centuries of racism, some say. Today on “NewsOne Now,” Roland Martin spoke with sports writer Roy S. Johnson about the controversy over Washington Redskins’ team name, in the wake of news that two Washington, DC radio stations refused to run a radio ad by the Oneida Indian Nation criticizing the football team for holding on to the name. “It just boggles my mind that [team owner] Dan Snyder doesn’t see this as a positive opportunity,” said Johnson. “How much is it costing the franchise to be known as the team with a racist name as its nickname? How much is it costing them in brand equity and name recognition?” Listen to the full clip below, and tune in to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin weekdays at 10 am EST.

Kenon White Posted October 21, 2013

