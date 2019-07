According to TMZ, the L.A. County D.A. will clear CeeLo Green of charges he sexually assaulted a woman but he will be charged with possession of ecstasy after allegedly putting it in the woman’s drink.

Law enforcement had issues with the woman’s statement plus it was revealed that she and Green had already been in a relationship which included intimacy.

