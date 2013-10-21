CLOSE
National
Florida Escaped Cons Captured In Panama City

Joseph Jenkins and Charles Walker, both 34, were captured Saturday night without incident at the Coconut Grove Motor Inn in Panama City Beach just hours from disappearing from the law.

The two convicted killers were serving life sentences until someone filed phony court documents which led to the mistaken inmate releases that rocked Florida’s judicial system.

 

