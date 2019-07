VIA Magic ATL

Chilli and T-Boz of TLC called into Majic 107.5 / 97.5 and spoke with Chubb Rock and SiMan about casting and the production of VH1′s upcoming TLC biopic. “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story” premieres on VH1 on October 21.

