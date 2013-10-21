CLOSE
12 Years A Slave Exposes The Abduction Trade

The first thoughts that come to mind after watching 12 Years a Slave is how extremely raw, unimaginable, and seriously disturbing the story is. Directed by Steven McQueen and adapted by John Ridley, 12 Years is a heart-wrenching film based on the autobiography of Solomon Northup (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a free African American man who was abducted in 1841 from Washington, D.C. and sold into slavery. The film covers his journey as a slave working on a series of plantations in Louisiana before his release in 1853.

