Spinderella Says There’s No Problem With Female Rappers Expressing Sexuality

Longtime DJ extraordinaire Spinderella was one-third of the hottest yet most sexually liberated rap groups of all time, Salt-N-Pepa. The group, who took home a Grammy for rapping about safe sex, was never afraid to show off their feminine side. Spinderella believes that sex comes to a female entertainer’s advantage, but there’s should be more.

“Sometimes we’ll feel strong and put [sexuality] forward,” she said. However, the turntablist also stressed the need for some lyricism, too. “What else is in there? What else is inside there besides sex?” she added.

Watch her interview below.

