Spinderella Says There’s No Problem With Female Rappers Expressing Sexuality

| 10.21.13
Longtime DJ extraordinaire Spinderella was one-third of the hottest yet most sexually liberated rap groups of all time, Salt-N-Pepa. The group, who took home a Grammy for rapping about safe sex, was never afraid to  show off their feminine side. Spinderella believes that sex comes to a female entertainer’s advantage, but there’s should be more.

“Sometimes we’ll feel strong and put [sexuality] forward,” she said. However, the turntablist also stressed the need for some lyricism, too. “What else is in there? What else is inside there besides sex?” she added.

