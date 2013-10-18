Image by MurphyPhotos.net

Single Parent Lesson: No More Drama!

Are you tired of all the bickering and arguments with your child’s “other half”? Want to put an end to all the drama that seems to come when you’re dealing with them? It’s quite simple…DON’T FEED INTO IT! Easier said than done, right? I know! But you have to stop discussing issues that do not pertain to your child and their well- being. Remember to keep your feelings, emotions, and MOUTH in check at all times and only deal with the issue at hand during your moment of discussion with your child’s “other half”.

And oh yeah…they like to try this one too to get a reaction…do not be lured into an argument via text. As simple as it may seem, they know that you’re reading everything they send, even when you don’t respond. However, you’re doing the right thing! So keep playing it cool and don’t respond to stupidity. After many FAIL attempts, they will eventually get the picture and begin to deal with you on the level in which you will respond, but in a more positive manner. You have to train them, S.P’s!

Love Ya,

Olympia D.

