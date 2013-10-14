‘Hut Hut’ Football Song Draws Criticism

A recently uploaded music video of what appears to be very young children twerking on a football field as several adult rappers cheer them on is drawing the ire of many on social media and the blogosphere.

The YouTube video titled, “Hut Hut-Football Twerk Song By Monsta With da Fade,” shows more than a dozen young, African-American girls cladly dressed in form-fitting tights and football jerseys on a football field twerking in various football stances and drills common with the sport. One of the rappers, Monsta, is seen standing over them chatting, “hut, hut, hut.”

Besides a few lines like, “No stomach” and “Leg on the table,” there are few verses in the song.

Some of the girls look younger than 10-years-old, which has some critics believing the video is another moment of Black female exploitation.

Sil Lai Abrams, founder of Truth In Reality, an organization that is working to change the way Black women are portrayed in the media, especially in reality television, says the what is most disturbing about the song is that the young girls video think what they are doing is fun and that the adults involved in its production do not understand the emotional damage being done to the children.

“All I’m thinking about is those girl’s mothers,” Abrams told NewsOne in an interview. “Where are their fathers? Where are the caregivers? Occasionally, you see stories of people on social media plying their children, their infants with alcohol for their entertainment. It’s the same kind of damage that is being done to our young girls and it’s not entertaining at all.”

The reaction to the video in the comments thread were very critical. Below are a few of the more than 500 comments:

Terrell Jermaine Starr Posted October 14, 2013

