We all know that Lamar has been dealing with drug issues lately, but what we didn’t know was how quickly Khloe would be to move on from Odom.

Here she is spotted in the the club getting real close with “The Game”.

Guess it’s safe to say that Lamar may not have enough “game” for Khloe anymore.

Did Khloe Kardashian Leave Lamar Odom for “The Game” was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Cousin Keith Posted October 14, 2013

