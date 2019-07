Lyfe Jennings has a soulful voice that brings out every emotion in each song that he sings and he’s finally back with his fifth studio album entitled “Lucid.” If you don’t have the album you can preview it in full below.

Download “Lucid” here on iTunes.

Lyfe Jennings “Lucid” Full Album Preview [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

The Russ Parr Morning Show Posted October 9, 2013

