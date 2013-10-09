In a recent interview with “The Guardian” reporter Decca Aitkenhead, talented star Chris Brown revealed that he lost his virginity at the age of eight to a teenage girl, but it’s all good, because boys “can’t” get raped.

According to The Guardian:

It’s different in the country. By that point, we were already kind of like hot to trot, you know what I’m saying? Like, girls, we weren’t afraid to talk to them; I wasn’t afraid. So, at eight, being able to do it, it kind of preps you for the long run, so you can be a beast at it. You can be the best at it.” (…he doesn’t want to say how many women he’s slept with: “But you know how Prince had a lot of girls back in the day? Prince was, like, the guy. I’m just that, today. But most women won’t have any complaints if they’ve been with me. They can’t really complain. It’s all good.”)

Is Chris Brown A Victim Of Sexual Abuse? was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted October 9, 2013

