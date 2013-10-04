Kim Kardashian gave the world a second glimpse at she and Kanye West’s baby girl, North West.

She posted the photo on Instagram along with the caption “I missed waking up with my little [angel].” In the photo (below), you can see the chubby-cheeked girl wrapped in a white blanket on what appears to be a blanket of fur. Such a cutie!

Who do you think North looks like?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reveal New Photo of North West (PHOTO) was originally published on blackamericaweb.com