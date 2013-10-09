5 Reasons Drake Needs To Respond To Kendrick, NOW

The Internet has been going crazy since BET leaked a 15 sec teaser of their 2013 Hip-Hop awards cypher which revealed an animated Kendrick Lamar spitting: “Yeah…and nothing’s been the same since they dropped “Control”/ And tucked a sensitive rapper back in his Pajama Clothes.”

Since Drake’s album is named Nothing Was The Same and he’s basically accepted as the most sensitive thing this side of the female nipple, there was little question about who Kendrick was aiming at. The sides have been divided about Drake’s next move or if he should even make one, but we at TheUrbanDaily have a few reasons why Drake needs to address the climate Kendrick has created before it’s too late.

1) We All Know Your Feelings Were Hurt.

“I know good and well that Kendrick’s not murdering me, at all, in any platform,” he said in one interview. Had Drake left it there and walked away, nobody would be talking. But during the interview with the Angie Martinez, he let on that he was waaaay more aggravated than he put on. Saying things like “Do you remember the beginning of that verse?” to discredit it while implying that Kendrick’s warm greetings towards you afterwards meant it wasn’t “real” (as if it was meant to be) showed just how in his feelings Drake is. Might as well get it off your chest right?

2) ALL of Your Fans Will See This.

It was one thing when it was just a matter of who heard it and things moved via word-of-mouth. But everyone with a Drizzy verse in their phone is going to see Kendrick as their hero in the heart when this airs on television in a few weeks. The fact that he didn’t even mention a name and everybody even assumes it’s about Drake? Means it is, and he needs to handle that ASAP, no rocky.

3) Kendrick Can’t Be Ignored.

Lyrical respect with songs that ring off in the clubs, there’s nothing Drake can do that Kendrick cant. Between the cosigns, the critical acclaim and the sales, for all intents and purposes Drake is eye-to-eye with an equal. That means there is no way the whole “he’s beneath me” angle is gonna fly and Drake will just look extra shook if he tries it. Man up playa.

4) He’d Be Helping His Image.

If there’s one consistent thing about Drakes reputation, it’s his lack of testicular fortitude. Though the ladies love Drizzy dope music,(he’s on his third # album to prove it) it’s the ongoing joke that the man is about as tough as an angel’s pubic hair. A quick spin through Meme town is enough to prove that his music and personality are strong enough for a man, but made for a woman. Standing up and going back at Kendrick would be a way to prove that his manhood wasn’t purchased in the frilly section of Bed Bath & Beyond.

5) Timing is EVERYTHING.

We all know that the subliminal is the law of the land in Hip-Hop’s modern age. And no one is better at throwing stones and hiding his hands than the T Dot native. But the consistency combined with the ferocity of Kendrick kill-shots means that some half assed no-name verse three months later is just not gonna get it done. If he wants the respect–which this is all about since he is rather comfortable career wise–he’s gotta strike while the mic is hot. What’s needed is a response that’s clear, concise and ultimately undeniable.

