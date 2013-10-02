CLOSE
Scandel Watch Party with Olympia D!

This Thursday night, you MUST come out to Club Vibrations and watch the Season Premiere of Scandel! You can’t afford to miss this one! So instead of sitting at home watching the season premiere alone…come watch it with me, Olympia D and friends at Club Vibrations located at 5237 Albermarle Rd. I’ll have free food courtesy of Bodrick Barbeque, music, and comedy! Doors open at 8pm. Comedy starts at 9pm. Then, at 10pm….THE SEASON PREMIERE OF SCANDEL!!!! YAY!!!! I can’t wait…See ya there!

