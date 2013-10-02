Looks like Sanaa Lathan has got her groove back!
Word on the street is 42-year-old Hollywood starlet is a dating an NFL star 17 years her junior.
We don’t know if they are “officially” a couple yet, but the Love & Basketball actress and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick were photographed together at dinner Saturday night.
Sanaa posted the pictured with herself cozying up with the 25-year-old on her Instagram account. “@kaepernick7 xoxo,” she wrote.
A few minutes later, Colin shared the same picture with his IG followers with the caption, “@sanaalathan this.”
If they are indeed an item, we approve!
New Couple Alert: Is Sanaa Lathan Dating A NFL Star? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com