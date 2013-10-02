CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

New Couple Alert: Is Sanaa Lathan Dating A NFL Star?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Looks like Sanaa Lathan has got her groove back!

Word on the street is 42-year-old Hollywood starlet is a dating an NFL star 17 years her junior.

We don’t know if they are “officially” a couple yet, but the Love & Basketball actress and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick were photographed together at dinner Saturday night.

MUST READ: Spike Lee, Nia Long, Nick Cannon, Kevin Hart, Sanaa Lathan & More Rock ABFF In Miami

MUST READ: Terrence Howard & Sanaa Lathan To Star in Upcoming Shakespeare Film

Sanaa posted the pictured with herself cozying up with the 25-year-old on her Instagram account. “@kaepernick7 xoxo,” she wrote.

A few minutes later, Colin shared the same picture with his IG followers with the caption, “@sanaalathan this.”

If they are indeed an item, we approve!

RELATED STORIES

The Beautiful People: Laz Alonso & Sanaa Lathan Tour The Big Apple

GET THE LOOK: Sanaa Lathan’s A Natural Beauty

Check Out This Gallery

 

New Couple Alert: Is Sanaa Lathan Dating A NFL Star? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Colin Kaepernick , Sanaa Lathan

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 3 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 4 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close