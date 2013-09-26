President Presents Case For Obamacare In Maryland

President Barack Obama (pictured) has faced increasingly vocal opposition over the sweeping changes to come with the Affordable Care Act. In the wake of Sen. Ted Cruz‘s 21-hour faux-filibuster over the law, the President spoke today in Maryland plainly laying out the benefits and challenges ahead for Obamacare.

Appearing at Prince George’s Community College (PGCC) in Largo, Md., the President peppered his speech with humorous anecdotes, recalling his previous approaches during his campaign trail talks. Speaking in one of the Washington Metropolitan area’s most economically divided suburbs, the President presented a strong case for Obamacare to a friendly crowd.

“In the wealthiest nation on Earth, no one should go broke just because they get sick,” Obama said. “In the United States, health care is not a privilege for the fortunate few, it is a right.”

With just five days before the law, which was passed in 2010, goes in to effect, the Obama administration has struggled against criticism and polls that highlight many across the nation are not in favor or ignorant about the Act — despite a recent push by the White House to simplify the terms and end the confusion. Consequently, the President spoke about health care critics and those who wish to defund the law:

And the more closer we get, the more desperate they get. I mean over the last few weeks, the rhetoric has just been cranked up to a place I’ve never seen before. One congressman said Obamacare is the most-dangerous piece of legislation ever passed. Ever! In the history of America, this is the most dangerous piece of legislation. Creating a marketplace where people can buy group insurance plans is the most dangerous, ever. You had a state representative somewhere say it’s as destructive to personal and individual liberty as the Fugitive Slave Act. Think about that. Affordable healthcare is worse than a law that let slave owners get their runaway slaves back. I mean these are quotes, I’m not making this stuff up! Some have threatened a government shutdown if they can’t shutdown Obamacare. Others have actually threatened an economic shutdown by refusing to pay American’s bills if they can’t delay the law…that’s not gonna happen as long as I’m President. The Affordable Care Act is here to stay!

According to Health Department numbers, 7.3 million African-Americans will now have access to a list of expanded preventive services, such as blood pressure and cholesterol screenings, well-child visits, flu shots, pap smears, and mammograms for women, and more.

The 4.5 million elderly African Americans who currently benefit from Medicare coverage will also have expanded preventive services as well, including bone mass measurement and colorectal screening with no cost-sharing burden. The Act will also increase investments in the care and treatment of diseases and conditions that disproportionately affect African Americans.

During the six-month enrollment period due to begin October 1, 6.8 million African Americans, 56 percent of whom are men, will have opportunities to find healthcare coverage via the Health Insurance Marketplace. In essence, the Marketplace will be the destination for individuals to compare plans and also find out if they will be qualified for reduced or free coverage under the law.

September 26, 2013

