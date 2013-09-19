Michelle Obama has been one of fashion’s biggest supporters. From her stunning inaugural gowns, to her Tracy Reese dress that almost stole the show at the Democratic National Convention–the FLOTUS has officially become fashion royalty.

Naturally, she’s hosting a luncheon for the winners of the Hewitt National Design Awards. The twelve up and coming designers honored at the award ceremony include Fashion award winner, Behnaz Sarafpour, Lifetime Achievement award winner James Wines, Design Mind winner Michael Sorkin, and Communications Design winner Paula Scher.

And because Michelle (yes we are on a first name basis) is such the cool kid, twelve aspiring high-school designers from NYC and Washington, D.C., were also invited as part of the Teen Design Fair, sponsored by Target.

How cool are those kids going to be on Monday morning? #JealousMuch

Michelle Obama Hosts Designers Luncheon At The White House was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ty Alexander Posted September 19, 2013

